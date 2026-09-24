"Happens In US, Japan Too": Minister's Shocker On Bihar Sexual Assault Cases

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary, fielding questions on the alleged sexual assaults in Samastipur and Jamui, cautioned a journalist "do not set a narrative", reasoning that such incidents happen in American and Japan as well.

"It is a state (Bihar) with a population of 14 crore. There is no shortage of wicked, uneducated, ignorant, boorish, and uncouth people. People who play a role in undermining the rule of law and bringing disrepute to Bihar," the Minister, speaking in Hindi, said.

A girl was allegedly harassed in public by a group of people who behaved indecently with her in Bihar's Samastipur district, following which four accused were arrested, police said on Thursday. The incident bore a stark resemblance to cases of molestation reported in Jamui and Darbhanga over the last several days.

Does the government have no authority left? a journalist asked, questioning how are people supposed to walk on the streets.

"Look, don't set a narrative," the Minister shot back.

"We are not setting a narrative, sir," the reporter replied.

"Listen to me - your question is negative," the Minister said, switching to English, appearing to tell him how to ask questions.

"Ask what has actually happened, and I will answer that; you cannot be the one to dictate that the government lacks authority. A journalist cannot determine that. Listen to me, don't just ask a question and run off. Regarding those raising questions against us today: haven't the people of Bihar seen what the situation was like during their tenure? The government possesses authority, and that authority will remain intact," the Minister, switching back to Hindi, said.

"Immediate action is being taken regarding the incidents that have occurred - within 24 hours in Jamui and within 12 hours in Samastipur. There is no shortage of wicked people," the Minister said.

When journalists pointed out that such incidents are taking place every day, the Minister cited the examples of US, Japan, adding that such incidents happen all over the world.

"Incidents happen everywhere - they occur in America and in Japan too; it is not as if such incidents do not take place in America. America is far more developed than us, yet incidents happen there as well. What truly matters is whether the government intends to shield the perpetrators or if we are failing to take action against them - that is the crucial point," the Minister said.

Will such incidents continue to occur? another journalist pressed the minister for an answer.

"No Chief Minister or world leader can claim that incidents will not occur from tomorrow onwards. However, the established precedent set by Nitish Kumar is that if such incidents do take place, the full force of the law - like a bulldozer - will be brought down upon the perpetrators," the Minister said.

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan claimed that such incidents are happening because the crminals know they will "go to jail, but get bail".

"I have been saying for a long time that the government's writ no longer runs in Bihar. These incidents are occurring because criminals know exactly what will happen: they will go to jail, get bail," the Congress leader said.