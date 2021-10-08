Mother, Daughter Die After Being Stung By Wasps In Himachal

The two women died at Chandigarh's PGI hospital on Friday. (Representational)

A 47-year-old woman and her daughter died after they were bitten by black wasps in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, an official said on Friday.

Vidya Devi and her daughter Anjana Kumari (20) had gone to their fields to cut the grass when a group of black wasps attacked and bit them badly, he added.

On hearing their screams, locals rushed to the spot and took them to Hamirpur Medical College for treatment.

Subsequently, they were shifted to Tanda Medical College. Later they were sent to PGI, Chandigarh where they died on Friday, the spokesman said.

Hailing from a Below Poverty Line family, Madan Lal, the husband of the woman, works in a private institution.

The woman left two sons behind her.

Panchayat chief Lata Kumari said the family is very poor. She demanded immediate relief to the family.