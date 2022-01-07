Hairstylist Jawed Habib Faces Police Case For Spitting On Woman's Head

A police case has been filed against hairstylist Jawed Habib for spitting on a woman's head during a seminar in western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar town earlier this week. The complaint has been filed by the woman on whose hair Mr Habib spat during the workshop, the police said.

The video of the incident which took place at a workshop conducted by the hairstylist on Monday was widely shared on social media, leading to massive criticism among internet users.

In the video, Mr Habib is heard telling the audience, "If there is a shortage of water, use saliva".

Mr Habib later apologised but said that the act was done to add "humour" to the lengthy session.

Jawed Habib's spitting on the head has not gone down well. It's unhygienic, unhealthy and puke worthy… pic.twitter.com/TPgkVEkCPM - G Sreedathan (@Sreedath) January 6, 2022

The woman on whose hair Mr Habib spat during the workshop has recounted the experience on social media.

"Yesterday, I attended a workshop of Jawed Habib. He invited me to the stage for a haircut. He said if there is no water, you can use saliva. From now onwards, I will go to my street-side barber for a haircut, but will not go to Habib," said Pooja Gupta, who owns a beauty parlour.

The National Commission for Women has asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to immediately investigate the veracity of the video and take appropriate action. "The action taken must be appraised to the Commission at the earliest," the women's commission said in a tweet on Thursday.

Following the criticism, Mr Habib released a video on social media explaining why he did it and apologised for his actions.

"Our seminars are professional seminars. Since these sessions are lengthy, we make them humourous. I apologise if my act hurt anyone," he said in a video posted on social media.

Mr Habib has been booked under various sections that relate to assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the police said.