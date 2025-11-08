Scooter Costs A Lakh, Rider Fined 'Rs 21 Lakh'. What Traffic Cops Said

A scooterist was left shocked when he received a challan of nearly Rs 21 lakh for not wearing a helmet. The irony was that the scooter he owned cost him just a lakh. A photo of the challan soon went viral on social media, showing that the rider had been fined Rs 20,74,000. The cops later corrected the challan amount to just Rs 4,000.

The incident occurred in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh last Tuesday. Anmol Singhal was stopped during a check in the New Mandi area. He was not wearing a helmet at that time. He also did not have the necessary documents, said an official.

The cops seized his scooter and issued him the challan of Rs 20,74,000. Shocked by the exorbitant amount, he posted a photo of the challan on social media. Left embarrassed, the police immediately reduced it to Rs 4,000.

Atul Chaubey, Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Muzaffarnagar, said the error occurred due to a mistake by the sub-inspector who issued the challan. "Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act was applied in that case. But the sub-inspector forgot to mention 'MV Act' after 207," he said. Due to this, '207' and Rs 4,000, the minimum fine amount under this section, became a single figure - 20,74,000. SP Chaubey said the offender needs to pay just Rs 4,000 fine.

Section 207 of the MV Act empowers police officials to seize vehicles in the absence of the necessary documents.