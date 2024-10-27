Gym Trainer Kills Woman. Body Found Near UP Bureaucrat's Home 4 Months Later

The accused Vimal Son buried the woman's body in a complex which comprises government bungalows.

A woman's body was retrieved from near the Kanpur District Magistrate's bungalow, four months after she was allegedly murdered.

The accused Vimal Soni, a gym trainer in the Green Park area, confessed during questioning by the police that he had buried the body of the businessman's wife in an area which comprises bungalows allotted to government officials. The man, a resident of Kanpur's Raipurwa locality, informed the police about the spot from where the body was found after digging the ground.

The woman had gone missing on June 24 and subsequent probe had found that she was dead.

DCP (North Kanpur) Shravan Kumar Singh told reporters said that the woman was allegedly upset over the man's wedding getting finalised. On the day of the crime, she had come to the gym after 20 days and the duo had gone into the car to have a conversation. An argument ensued during which he punched her in the neck, following which she fainted. He then murdered her.

Mr Singh said it was difficult to trace the man as he did not use a mobile phone. He added that teams were sent to Pune, Agra and Punjab for investigation. He added that they are yet to ascertain if he took the jewellery that the woman was wearing.

Legal action in the matter, registered at the Kotwali district police station, is being pursued after probing all possible angles in the case.