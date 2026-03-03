25-Year-Old Murders Father With Axe, Then Treats Himself To Biryani

Pulled up for his drinking habit, a 25-year-old man hacked his father to death with an axe and tossed his body into a water tank. After the murder, the man calmly stepped out to have biryani and then returned home to sleep.

The gruesome killing took place on Monday night in Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district. The man, identified as Prabhat Kerketta alias Leda, has been arrested and, during his interrogation, claimed the killing happened "by mistake" in a fit of anger.

Police officials said Prabhat's father, Paras Kerketta (50), lived alone in his house in Baherapara, while the 25-year-old stayed in a rented accommodation nearby.

Around 11 pm on Monday, Prabhat went to his father's house in an intoxicated state. Police said Paras objected to his son's drinking habit, leading to a heated argument. An angry Prabhat then picked up an axe kept inside the house and struck his father multiple times on the head, killing him on the spot.

After confirming his father was dead, Prabhat allegedly dragged the body and dumped it in a small water tank near the house. He then walked to a nearby shop, ordered biryani, ate it, and then returned to his house to sleep.

Neighbours, who had heard the altercation, alerted the police on Tuesday when they did not see Paras leave the house in the morning.

A police team reached the house and recovered the body from the water tank. A forensic team was also called in to examine the crime scene.

A neighbour, Rakesh Pradhan, said the father and son argued frequently over Prabhat's alcohol addiction. "The boy used to drink regularly. They fought again on Monday night," he said.

The crime occurred within the jurisdiction of the Manipur police station, and station-in-charge CP Tiwari said, "The accused attacked his father with a sharp object, causing fatal head injuries. The body was dumped in a water tank. The accused has been arrested and an investigation is on," he said.

The murder comes days after a 21-year-old killed his father, dismembered his body and dumped the torso in a drum in Lucknow. Akshat Pratap Singh had also, incidentally, said he had killed his father "by mistake".