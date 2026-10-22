Gujarat's School Entry Rules Invoke Child Sexual Abuse Law Against Violators

A fierce political confrontation has erupted in Gujarat following the state government's issuance of a stringent new directive regulating public access, media recording, and filming inside educational institutions. The fresh circular mandates that any external individual must secure prior written authorisation from school principals before stepping onto campus grounds, recording video, or conducting interviews with students and teachers.

Under the guidelines, unauthorised entry, unapproved photography, and live streaming are strictly banned, with school heads authorised to summon local police to press charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), and the Information Technology Act.

The restrictive measures have raised questions about whether the state administration is attempting to curb media exposure, as journalists and opposition activists have previously used video reports inside government schools to expose dilapidated classrooms, lack of basic amenities, and administrative neglect. Critics argue that under the guise of child privacy, the rules will effectively shield failing infrastructure from public scrutiny.

Calling out the government's motives, Gujarat Congress leader Dr Manish Doshi asserted, "A circular has been issued regarding safety guidelines for photography and videography in schools. This circular itself shows that Gujarat's education department is a hub of corruption, and the BJP government is making yet another attempt to hide its failures".

Expanding on the systemic crises plaguing state schools, Dr Doshi accused the administration of eroding fundamental educational rights to evade accountability. He highlighted figures indicating severe shortages of over 40,000 teachers and 42,000 classrooms across Gujarat, noting that nearly 3,000 schools currently operate with only a single educator. "The government is running away from giving an account of all these things, and that is why it issues such circulars," Dr Doshi stated during a press briefing, demanding that the policy be revoked.

He questioned why the state focuses on penalising observers rather than fixing basic infrastructure: "Can the government not do this-that good toilets are built there, that there is a full number of teachers, and that qualified teachers are available in classrooms to teach poor children, shouldn't they get the Right to Education?"

In response to the opposition's allegations, BJP leader Dr Anil Patel defended the government directives as a mandatory step toward safeguarding students' fundamental rights and personal security.

Dismissing the opposition's allegations, Dr Patel countered, "If Congress creates obstacles in any of the government's smooth operations and raises controversies, that is Congress's strategy. Actually, some people, for the sake of cheap politics, suddenly enter schools with crowds and try to create a kind of fearful environment". Citing constitutional obligations, he argued, "If children are studying in a school, ensuring the safety, peace, and confidentiality of those children is the authority's responsibility. And the government understands this responsibility. According to Article 21 of the Constitution as well, it is the government's responsibility to provide such a safe environment to children".

The new policy establishes explicit compliance norms for all visitors, requiring individuals to log their credentials in an official register and gain explicit permission before accessing classrooms, laboratories, playgrounds, or sanitation facilities. School principals have been vested with absolute discretion to deny entry or order the removal of any visitor whose presence threatens academic discipline or student dignity. Additionally, the guidelines explicitly bar the collection, publication, or dissemination of any child's photograph or personal details that could compromise their privacy or well-being, while allowing legitimate official inspections and permitted educational celebrations to proceed under standard procedures.

Refuting claims that the circular stifles transparency, Dr Patel emphasised that genuine inquiries regarding school operations can be raised through proper administrative channels and government authorities rather than through unauthorised campus raids. He criticised social media content creators and political groups for creating a disruptive environment: "Wherever such cheap politics is done by some opposition friends and people who spread anarchy and create 'reels'-a culture of reel-lovers has started-the feedback that has come from the efforts made by those people is that a kind of atmosphere of fear and panic is created among children".