Congress Demands Drought Declaration In Gujarat's Saurashtra, BJP Says "Misleading"

A sharp political clash has erupted in Gujarat over the agrarian situation in the drought-prone Saurashtra region, with the opposition Congress launching a blistering attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government over farm distress, power shortages, and irrigation deficiencies, while the state government firmly rejected the claims as misleading and politically motivated.

Senior Congress leader and party high-command representative Randeep Singh Surjewala raised serious concerns regarding erratic rainfall patterns and severe moisture stress affecting standing crops across rural Saurashtra. Surjewala demanded that the state administration officially declare drought-hit areas to facilitate immediate financial compensation packages and relief measures.

Highlighting structural issues, he pointed to frequent power outages on agricultural feeders, asserting that farmers are unable to operate tube wells during critical crop cycles, while alleging that major irrigation projects like the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation initiative remain incomplete at tail-end farms.

Expressing deep concern over the economic vulnerability of small and marginal farmers, the Congress leadership criticised rising input costs, mounting agricultural debts, and delays in crop insurance payouts.

Warning of widespread grassroots mobilisations across districts such as Morbi and Rajkot, Surjewala stated, "The ruling government has turned a blind eye to the severe rural plight, leaving farmers without basic safety nets. The Congress party will mobilize massive farmer rallies and agitations until comprehensive relief, loan waivers, and reliable power supply are legally guaranteed and practically delivered to the farming community."

BJP's Reply

Responding to the allegations, Gujarat BJP chief spokesperson Anil Patel dismissed the opposition's claims, accusing the Congress of spreading falsehoods to misguide the public.

He clarified that according to standard administrative protocol, the monsoon period officially extends up to October 15, and the state machinery is actively evaluating the ground situation. He noted that lower rainfall had been observed in only two to three specific districts, where official survey work is currently underway to assess any actual crop loss.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to the farming sector, Patel highlighted the track record of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's administration and the central government.

"The Congress is making completely baseless allegations to create unnecessary confusion," he stated.

"Between 2016 and 2026, the BJP government has declared financial relief packages 16 to 17 times, including over 10,000 crore rupees disbursed during unseasonal rain events. Furthermore, the Centre has provided over 70,000 crore rupees to the state's farmers under PM Kisan Nidhi, alongside our policy of providing zero-interest agricultural credit. If genuine drought conditions arise anywhere, it is our government that will stand by the farmers and deliver relief."

The BJP leader added that senior cabinet ministers and dedicated committees in the Bhupendra Patel administration are continuously reviewing electricity and water distribution across all agricultural zones.

With official survey teams deployed to assess localised yield impacts, the political rhetoric highlights the high stakes surrounding agrarian welfare in Saurashtra, as the opposition prepares for state-wide agitations while the government maintains that administrative reviews will guide all necessary relief interventions.