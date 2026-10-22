Tensions In Gujarat's Songadh As Social Media Post Leads To Violence During Navratri

Tension erupted in Songadh town in Gujarat's Tapi district following an allegedly objectionable religious post on social media during the Navratri festival, leading to stone-pelting and local unrest. The altercation flared up when a group targeted the residence of a local man, prompting swift police intervention to restore order. Cops immediately deployed additional security personnel throughout the sensitive pockets to prevent escalation and maintain peace between the communities.

Local community members and representatives of Hindu organisations gathered at the police station shortly after the incident, expressing deep anguish and demanding stringent action against the perpetrators. Representing the aggrieved side, complainant Bakul Chaudhari stated that the inflammatory remarks on social media were deliberately intended to breach communal harmony during a sacred festive period. Victim Gaurav Chaudhari recounted the terrifying moments when stones were hurled at his home, emphasising that prompt and decisive action by cops was essential to ensure the safety of residents.

In response to the mounting public outrage and formal complaints, the Tapi district police launched an investigation into the incident. Officers swiftly identified multiple suspects involved in the violence and detained at least 10 individuals, including a minor, out of an estimated crowd of 25-30 people suspected of participating in the stone-pelting. Police confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated against all the nabbed individuals while efforts continue to trace the remaining absconding suspects.

Police also conducted a thorough crime scene reconstruction in full public view. The detained suspects were marched on foot under heavy police escort from the station directly to the victim's residence where the attack had occurred. Officials used the procedural reconstruction to establish the exact sequence of events, collect forensic evidence, and send a clear message regarding the consequences of disturbing public peace. The arrested men are identified as Wasim Sheikh, Farhan Mansuri, Shakir Pathan, Javed Pathan, Musharraf Bagwan, Hamza Sheikh, Adil Mansuri, Tausif Khatik, and Altaf Mansuri.

Tapi Deputy Superintendent of Police Ishwar Parmar stated that the situation in Songadh was fully brought under control through prompt police action and strategic deployment. The senior officer assured that the police force is maintaining strict vigil across the region and will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt law and order or incite communal disharmony. He further urged citizens to remain calm, avoid sharing unverified social media content, and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

As the investigation progresses, heavy police presence remains stationed across key locations in Songadh. Community leaders from all sides have been urged to foster restraint and assist the administration in keeping the peace.