4 Dead, 10 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Tanker Collision In Gujarat

At least four passengers were burnt to death and ten others suffered burn injuries when a luxury private bus carrying around 40 passengers caught fire after crashing into a tanker in Gujarat's Surendranagar district early this morning.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 am near Sangani village on the Chotila-Rajkot National Highway, Deputy Superintendent of Police SS Bhadoriya said.

The private luxury bus was going towards Rajkot from Ahmedabad when it collided with a tanker moving ahead of it.

According to the police, the passenger bus and tanker collided due to the tanker's tyre bursting. The tanker lost control and the bus hit the tanker from the rear. The collision caused an immediate spark and fire. What the tanker was carrying is yet to be known. But the crash was so strong that both vehicles caught fire within seconds.

The fire spread quickly, causing the passengers to panic and run.

Those injured were taken to Rajkot Civil Hospital.

After being alerted, a firefighting team rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.