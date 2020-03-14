Government Raises Excise Duty On Petrol, Diesel By Rs 3 Per Litre

Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre incase of petrol and to Rs 4 incase of diesel, an official notification said.

Government Raises Excise Duty On Petrol, Diesel By Rs 3 Per Litre

Additionally, road cess on petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10. (File)

New Delhi:

Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.

Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre incase of petrol and to Rs 4 incase of diesel, an official notification said.

Additionally, road cess on petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10.

The increase in excise duty would in normal course result in a hike in petrol and diesel prices but most of it would be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have necessitated because of slump in international oil prices.

Comments
Excise dutypetrol and diesel pricesInternational oil prices

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter