Gold Price Drops To 4-Month Low, Silver Down 3%: Check Rates In Your City

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower in early trade on Monday, tracking weakness in global markets and rising uncertainty around inflation and interest rates.

Gold prices in the international market have extended losses, slipping to a nearly four-month low. Spot gold dropped over 3 per cent to around $4,340 per ounce, marking its ninth straight session of decline. US gold futures also saw a steep fall. Silver, too, mirrored the trend, losing over 3 per cent in global trade. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

On MCX, gold opened with a cut of 5 per cent. Silver also opened with a cut of 6 per cent. According to market data, the price of 24-carat gold slipped by Rs 10 to Rs 1,45,960 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10 to Rs 1,33,790 per 10 grams. Silver prices fell more sharply, dropping Rs 100 to Rs 2,44,900 per kg.

Gold, Silver Prices in Major Cities (March 23, 2026)

City 24K Gold (Rs/g) 22K Gold (Rs/g) 18K Gold (Rs/g) Silver (Rs/10g) Silver (Rs/kg) Chennai Rs 14,857 Rs 13,619 Rs 11,359 Rs 2,499 Rs 2,49,900 Mumbai Rs 14,596 Rs 13,379 Rs 10,947 Rs 2,449 Rs 2,49,900 Delhi Rs 14,611 Rs 13,394 Rs 10,962 Rs 2,499 Rs 2,49,900 Kolkata Rs 14,596 Rs 13,379 Rs 10,947 Rs 2,499 Rs 2,49,900 Bengaluru Rs 14,596 Rs 13,379 Rs 10,947 Rs 2,499 Rs 2,49,900 Hyderabad Rs 14,596 Rs 13,379 Rs 10,947 Rs 2,499 Rs 2,49,900 Kerala Rs 14,596 Rs 13,379 Rs 10,947 Rs 2,499 Rs 2,49,900 Pune Rs 14,596 Rs 13,379 Rs 10,947 Rs 2,499 Rs 2,49,900 Vadodara Rs 14,601 Rs 13,384 Rs 10,952 Rs 2,499 Rs 2,49,900 Ahmedabad Rs 14,601 Rs 13,384 Rs 10,952 Rs 2,499 Rs 2,49,900

Silver prices stood at Rs 2,44,900 per kg in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, while Chennai continued to quote higher at Rs 2,49,900 per kg.

City-wise Snapshot (10 grams)

Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad:

• 24K gold: Rs 1,45,960

• 22K gold: Rs 1,33,790

Delhi:

• 24K gold: Rs 1,46,110

• 22K gold: Rs 1,33,940

Chennai:

• 24K gold: Rs 1,48,570

• 22K gold: Rs 1,36,190

What's Driving The Fall?

The decline in bullion prices is largely linked to global cues. A combination of factors is weighing on prices:

• Rising crude oil prices are fuelling inflation concerns globally

• Expectations of higher interest rates are reducing the appeal of gold, which does not offer returns like interest-bearing assets

• Stronger US dollar and bond yields are making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers

• Escalating tensions in Middle East, including threats around the Strait of Hormuz, are adding to market volatility

In essence, the current environment is working against gold. When interest rates stay high and the dollar strengthens, investors tend to shift away from non-yielding assets like gold and silver.

What Should Investors Watch?

The near-term direction for gold and silver will depend on:

• Movement in crude oil prices

• Signals from the US Federal Reserve on rate cuts

• Geopolitical developments in Middle East

• Trend in the US dollar and bond yields