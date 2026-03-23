Stock Market Live Updates: The Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to open on a negative note amid weak global cues.
Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were trading 3.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent down, respectively. Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.51 per cent and 0.96 per cent down, respectively.
Stock Market Today, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices LIVE Updates:
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at fresh low against US dollar
The rupee opened 12 paise lower at a new low of 93.83 against the US dollar on Monday. The domestic unit settled at 93.71 against the greenback on Friday.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hormuz open to all except those who 'violate' Iranian soil, says Iran President
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday took a jab at US President Donald Trump's statement and said that the illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation.
Stock Market Live: Asian Shares Fall
- Japan's Nikkei 225 fell nearly 5%, while the Topix dropped 4.4%.
- South Korea's Kospi fell more than 6%; the exchange briefly suspended trading after Kospi 200 futures fell over 5%.
- Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 2.4%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell nearly 2% at the open.
Stock Market Today: Check Outlook Today
- Domestic equities are expected to open gap-down (over 300 points decline indicated by Gift Nifty) amid escalating US-Iran tensions.
- Key Concerns
- Brent crude above $110/bbl (4-year high)
- INR nearing 94/USD
- Continued heavy FII selling (₹80,000 crore this month)
- Weak global cues across US and Asian markets
- Rising inflation concerns → Possible delay in US Fed rate cuts
- Strategy
- Expect high volatility in the near term
- Avoid aggressive buying at dips
- Prefer selective and defensive positioning until:
- Geopolitical tensions ease
- FII outflows slow
Share Market Today: GIFT Nifty Indicates Gap-Down Opening For D-Street
GIFT Nifty traded at 22,801.50 in early action. This compares with the Nifty's Friday close of 23,114.50.
Stock Market LIVE: Check Expert View By Akshay Chinchalkar
Akshay Chinchalkar, Managing Partner and Head of Markets Strategy at the Wealth Company
Over to stocks, and the nifty closed 0.5% up at 23114, but not before giving up a reasonable amount of intraday gains. The India VIX finished flat. Mid- and small caps rose more than the nifty. Nearly three stocks rose for every stock that fell on the Nifty 500. Seven of the 12 NSE sectors advanced, with IT stocks rising 2.2% and becoming the day's best performers. Realty stocks fell the most, dropping 0.9%. Speaking nifty stocks, JSW Steel was the day's best stock with a 3.4% gain while Hindalco was the worst as it fell 2.5%. Technically speaking, Friday's candle became an "inverted hammer" with a long upper shadow which means sellers remain active near 23350. Unless the market is able to break through this area, the trend will remain weak.
Immediate resistance lies in the 23345 - 23379 zone, while support lies between 22680 and 22923.
Talking flows, based on provisional data, foreigners withdrew over 5500 cr while domestic players invested around 5700 cr. FIIs have now withdrawn money for 16 straight days through Friday.