Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links
5 minutes ago

Stock Market Live Updates: The Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to open on a negative note amid weak global cues.  

Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi were trading 3.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent down, respectively. Last Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.51 per cent and 0.96 per cent down, respectively.

Stock Market Today, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices LIVE Updates: 

Mar 23, 2026 09:08 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at fresh low against US dollar

The rupee opened 12 paise lower at a new low of 93.83 against the US dollar on Monday. The domestic unit settled at 93.71 against the greenback on Friday.

Mar 23, 2026 08:55 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hormuz open to all except those who 'violate' Iranian soil, says Iran President

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday took a jab at US President Donald Trump's statement and said that the illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation. 

Mar 23, 2026 08:38 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Asian Shares Fall

  • Japan's Nikkei 225 fell nearly 5%, while the Topix dropped 4.4%.
  • South Korea's Kospi fell more than 6%; the exchange briefly suspended trading after Kospi 200 futures fell over 5%.
  • Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 2.4%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell nearly 2% at the open.

Mar 23, 2026 08:27 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Today: Check Outlook Today

  • Domestic equities are expected to open gap-down (over 300 points decline indicated by Gift Nifty) amid escalating US-Iran tensions.
  • Key Concerns
  • Brent crude above $110/bbl (4-year high)
  • INR nearing 94/USD
  • Continued heavy FII selling (₹80,000 crore this month)
  • Weak global cues across US and Asian markets
  • Rising inflation concerns → Possible delay in US Fed rate cuts
  • Strategy
  • Expect high volatility in the near term
  • Avoid aggressive buying at dips
  • Prefer selective and defensive positioning until:
  • Geopolitical tensions ease
  • FII outflows slow

Mar 23, 2026 08:14 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Share Market Today: GIFT Nifty Indicates Gap-Down Opening For D-Street

GIFT Nifty traded at 22,801.50 in early action. This compares with the Nifty's Friday close of 23,114.50.

Mar 23, 2026 08:11 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market LIVE: Check Expert View By Akshay Chinchalkar

Akshay Chinchalkar, Managing Partner and Head of Markets Strategy at the Wealth Company

Over to stocks, and the nifty closed 0.5% up at 23114, but not before giving up a reasonable amount of intraday gains. The India VIX finished flat. Mid- and small caps rose more than the nifty. Nearly three stocks rose for every stock that fell on the Nifty 500. Seven of the 12 NSE sectors advanced, with IT stocks rising 2.2% and becoming the day's best performers. Realty stocks fell the most, dropping 0.9%. Speaking nifty stocks, JSW Steel was the day's best stock with a 3.4% gain while Hindalco was the worst as it fell 2.5%. Technically speaking, Friday's candle became an "inverted hammer" with a long upper shadow which means sellers remain active near 23350. Unless the market is able to break through this area, the trend will remain weak. 

Immediate resistance lies in the 23345 - 23379 zone, while support lies between 22680 and 22923. 

Talking flows, based on provisional data, foreigners withdrew over 5500 cr while domestic players invested around 5700 cr. FIIs have now withdrawn money for 16 straight days through Friday.

Mar 23, 2026 08:06 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market LIVE News: Check BSE Sensex Market Cap At Friday Close

At the close on Friday, the total market cap of BSE Sensex was Rs 4.29 trillion.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Stock Market Today, Sensex Nifty50, Share Prices LIVE
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now