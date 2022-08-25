Goa Police Calls Sonali Phogat's Assistant For Questioning

The development came after Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint with Goa Police.(File)

Goa Police has called Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder, associates of BJP leader and Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat, for questioning at the Anjuna police station, officials said on Thursday.

"Sonali Phogat's associate Sukhwinder and her Personal Assistant Sudhir Sangwan have been called for questioning to Anjuna police station," Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Goa, Omvir Singh Bishnoi told ANI.

The development came after Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint with Goa Police, alleging that his sister was "raped and murdered by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder".

In the complaint, Rinku Dhaka alleged that Sonali Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her demise on August 23.

He alleged that " Sonali Phogat's PA raped her after adding drugs to her meals". He also claimed that the actor had no plans to visit Goa and she was brought there as per a conspiracy.

"She had no plan to come to Goa. She was brought as per a pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot. Two rooms in the hotel had been booked only for two days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on August 24 but rooms were only booked for August 21-22," Dhaka said.

The police intend to find the truth after knowing the version of the two men accused by Sonali Phogat's family.

Sonali Phogat, a BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning. While preliminary reports suggested that she died of a cardiac arrest, her family members had their suspicions.

Earlier, Goa Police have said that no sharp-edged injuries were found on the body of Sonali Phogat. The Goa Police also registered a murder case against two persons on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the death of Sonali Phogat.

"Murder case has been registered against two persons in Anjuna Police Station. The probe in the case is underway. Her brother has mentioned the involvement of her PA and one other person. Post-mortem report expected in 1-2 hours. Victim's body will reach Delhi tonight," OS Bishnoi, Inspector General of Police, Goa told ANI.

"Women police officers who conducted a physical examination of Sonali Phogat's body have not found any sharp-edged injuries on the body," added the IGP.

Sonali Phogat contested the last Assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020.

