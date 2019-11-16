Goa Top Cop, On Official Visit To Delhi, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Pranab Nanda had taken charge as Goa Director General of Police in March this year.

Goa DGP Pranab Nanda died of cardiac arrest in the early hours of Saturday, Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said.

Pranab Nanda, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service officer and belonged to the Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and other Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, had taken charge as Goa Director General of Police in March this year.

"It is too shocking," Mr Singh said, commenting on the DGP's sudden demise.

Pranab Nanda was on an official visit to the national capital when he suffered from cardiac arrest and died.

Pranab Nanda, whose wife Sundari, has also served as Director-General of Police of Puducherry, was attached to the Intelligence Bureau for nearly two decades before he was posted as DGP of the coastal state earlier this year.

