Minor, 12, Raped By Father In Uttar Pradesh

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been taken into custody on a complaint lodged by the girl's grandfather. The incident took place on Monday night in a village under Gursahaiganj Kotwali police station area, they said.

According to the complaint, the girl was sleeping with her aunt when her father forcibly took her to a room and raped her.

The girl's aunt raised an alarm after hearing her cries and informed the police, Gursahaiganj Kotwali in-charge Rajkumar Singh said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination, he said.

The accused had disappeared after the death of his wife 10 years ago and had returned home only four-five days ago, MrSingh said.

