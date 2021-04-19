'Get Well Soon' Messages Pour In For Dr Manmohan Singh Hospitalised With Covid

Dr Manmohan Singh was hospitalised around 5 pm today (File)

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has tested positive for coronavirus today and been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre around 5 pm, news agency ANI reported.

Dr Singh has received both doses of Covaxin - the first on March 4 and the second on April 3.

Several politicians have wished Dr Singh a speedy recovery, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who wrote on Twitter: "Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time."

"My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon," wrote Priyanka gandhi Vadra.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari prayed for Dr Singh's speedy recovery.

"I am concerned about the health of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji as he has been admitted to AIIMS. My best wishes to him for a speedy recovery. May he get well soon," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

"Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery," tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

Dr Singh on Sunday wrote to PM Modi suggesting five measures to battle the Covid crisis including ramping up vaccination and boosting the supply of medicines.