'Gag Order' On Karnataka Cops? Interviews By "Unauthorised" Officers Banned

The Karnataka Police have issued a sweeping circular restricting police personnel from interacting with the media or sharing information on social media without prior authorisation -- a move that is likely to trigger debate over transparency within the force.

The circular, issued by Director General and Inspector General of Police Dr. MA Saleem, limits official communication to a handful of designated officers at the state, range, city, district and special unit levels.

All other police personnel have been barred from issuing statements, giving interviews, participating in media discussions or sharing information on official police matters unless specifically authorised in writing.

The order also prohibits police personnel from posting, forwarding or disseminating information relating to ongoing investigations, intelligence inputs, operational plans, crime scene photographs, FIR details, witness statements, internal communications or other official records on personal or official social media platforms without approval. It bans "off-the-record" briefings, speculative comments and informal disclosures to the media.

The DGP said the measures are meant to prevent disclosures that could compromise investigations, prejudice legal proceedings, violate privacy rights and spread misinformation.

The circular warns that any violation of the communication protocol will be treated as misconduct and could attract disciplinary proceedings in addition to legal action.

The circular, however, allows field officers to issue factual public advisories during emergencies such as disasters, rescue operations, traffic diversions and urgent law and order situations, preferably after informing the designated spokesperson.