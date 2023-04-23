Fugitive Preacher Amritpal Singh Surrenders In Punjab, Arrested

Amritpal Singh is being taken to the central jail in Assam's Dibrugarh.

Amritpal Singh, fugitive preacher who has been on the run since March 18, today surrendered before Punjab police in Moga. He has been arrested by the police.

Confirming the arrest, Punjab Police asked people to maintain peace and not spread fake news. "Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by Punjab Police. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share," police tweeted.

#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab.



Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice



Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share. — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 23, 2023

Police sources said that the fugitive surrendered at a gurudwara in Rode village in Moga district.

Amritpal Singh is being shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh, where eight of his aides are already being held under the National Security Act, which allows detention up to a year without any charge.

Experts told NDTV that he may be charged under the NSA as the charges against him will be difficult to prove.

Amritpal Singh, who the government describes as a Khalistani-Pakistan agent, has been active in Punjab for the past few years and is often seen escorted by armed supporters. He claims to be a follower of the Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and is known as "Bhindranwale 2.0" among his supporters.

Amritpal Singh after being arrested in Punjab's Moga.

Punjab Police had launched a crackdown on Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' on March 18, a month after his supporters stormed a police station in Ajnala.

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Intelligence agencies say Amritpal Singh has been sourcing weapons from Pakistan through its spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence and trying to divide Punjab on communal lines. Amritpal Singh had been allegedly leading young people towards "gun culture".