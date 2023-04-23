Live Updates: Fugitive Amritpal Singh Arrested In Punjab's Moga, To Be Taken To Assam Shortly

Radical preacher and pro-Khalistan separatist Amritpal Singh has surrendered before the police in Punjab's Moga, sources told NDTV. The police have begun the process to move him out of Moga. Sources told NDTV that he will be moved to Dibrugarh in Assam where eight of his associates, including main aide Papalpreet Singh, are already being held under the National Security Act, which allows detention up to a year without any charge.

Amritpal Singh was on the run since March 18 after the Punjab police launched a crackdown following the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate.

His wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped at the Amritsar airport by immigration officials today while she was trying to board a flight to London. Amritpal Singh married UK-based Kirandeep Kaur in February this year.

Here are the Live Updates on Amritpal Singh's arrest:

Apr 23, 2023 07:50 (IST) #AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab.



Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice



Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share. - Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 23, 2023

Apr 23, 2023 07:49 (IST) Amritpal Singh To Be Taken To Assam's Dibrugarh Shortly: Sources



Apr 23, 2023 07:41 (IST)

Apr 23, 2023 07:35 (IST) Amritpal Singh Was On The Run Since March 18

