Amritpal Singh Arrested: Here Are The Charges Against Him

Amritpal Singh surrendered in Punjab's Moga.

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh today surrendered before Punjab police in Moga. He was arrested from a Gurdwara in Rode village and the news of his arrest was confirmed by the police on social media. He had been on the run since March 18. He had escaped the police in Jalandhar by switching multiple vehicles and changing appearances.

Amritpal Singh, whom the government labels a Khalistani-Pakistan agent, has been active in Punjab for several years and is frequently accompanied by armed supporters. He claims to be a disciple of Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and is dubbed "Bhindranwale 2.0" by his followers.

The Chief of Waris Punjab De is facing a number of charges along with his associates. Several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants are registered against him.

The latest charge against Amritpal Singh was filed under the Arms Act after a large stock of guns was found from his aides. According to official sources, he has maintained close connections with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and several terrorist groups headquartered abroad, news agency PTI reported.

Amritpal is thought to be connected to the Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda, who resides in the UK, and is thought to have played a significant role in the terrorist's rise. He is accused of recruiting young people from drug rehab facilities to form a "private militia" that would participate in violent protests. The de-addiction facilities allegedly served as a storage facility for firearms imported illegally from Pakistan.

Amritpal is currently being transported to Assam's Dibrugarh, where eight of his associates including Papalpreet Singh have been imprisoned under the National Security Act.