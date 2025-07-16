Who Is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, NRI Accused Of Killing Runner Fauja Singh

The man, who allegedly rammed his car into 114-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh, has been identified as Amritpal Singh Dhillon and arrested, police said on Wednesday. The arrest comes a day after the police seized Toyota Fortuner (PB 20 C 7100), allegedly involved in the hit-and-run case, in which the world's oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh, died.

Popularly known as the "Turbaned Tornado", Fauja Singh was crossing a road when a Toyota Fortuner hit him on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway and fled on Monday afternoon. Singh suffered head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

What We Know About Amritpal Singh Dhillon:

Amritpal Singh Dhillon, originally from Kartarpur in Jalandhar, lives with his family - mother and three sisters - in Canada, where he works as a labourer. Dhillon moved to Canada eight years ago, after his father's death. He has a permit to work in Canada till 2027 and visits Punjab once a year. The accused, 26, had come to India on June 23, this time to repair his house. Dhillon had a valid driving license and was riding a Punjab-registered white Toyota Fortuner. The accused has admitted the crime and said he was returning home after selling his mobile phone when his car hit the ace runner. The police arrested him in his native village.

During interrogation, the accused said he was scared after the accident, which is why he fled, said Harvinder Singh Virk, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar Rural.

The accused claims he didn't know the victim was Fauja Singh and learnt about him through the news.