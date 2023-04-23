Amritpal Singh Arrested Under National Security Act: 5 Points

Amritpal Singh addressed a gathering at the Gurdwara before the police arrested him

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh today surrendered before the Punjab police at a gurudwara in Rode village in Moga district. The 30-year-old was on the run since March 18. Amritpal Singh addressed a gathering at the Gurdwara before the police arrested him on Sunday.

Confirming the arrest, Punjab police tweeted, “Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by Punjab police. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share."

Amritpal Singh, who the government describes as a Khalistani-Pakistan agent, has been taken to Dibrugarh, in Assam, where eight of his aides are already being held under the National Security Act (NSA).

Let us understand the National Security Act, 1980.

1.Under the National Security Act, the central or state government can issue an order to detain a person who poses a threat to national security.

2. As per the Act, the person, in respect of whom a detention order has been made, should be “detained in such place and under such conditions, including conditions as to maintenance, discipline and punishment for breaches of discipline, as the appropriate Government may, by general or special order, specify.”

3. The maximum period of a detention is twelve months. The time period can be extended based on the reports and data submitted before the government.

4. A detention order can be executed at any place in India in the "manner provided for the execution of warrants of arrest under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.”

5. The detainee cannot be charged during this period.