For Queen Elizabeth II, India Declares State Mourning On Sunday

A day of state mourning will be observed in India on September 11 "as a mark of respect" for the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced today. She died yesterday at the age of 96.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," the press release read.

Additionally, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout the country on all buildings where the flag is flown regularly. "There will be no official entertainment on the day," the ministry said.