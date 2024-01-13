Queen Elizabeth 'Died Peacefully In Her Sleep', Reveals Book

The document is believed to be located in the Royal Archives

According to a memo allegedly written by her private secretary, Sir Edward Young, Queen Elizabeth II's final moments at Balmoral were described as "very peaceful," without pain. The document states that she "slipped away" in her sleep when she died and "wouldn't have been aware of anything".

This information is disclosed in a new biography about the King, authored by Robert Hardman, the royal writer for the Daily Mail. Buckingham Palace has chosen not to comment on the "unauthorized" biography, BBC reported.

As per the book, serialized in the Daily Mail, it is mentioned that the King was picking mushrooms nearby when his mother died.

The full text of Sir Edward's memo about the Queen's death on September 8, 2022 reads, "Very peaceful. In her sleep. Slipped away. Old age. She wouldn't have been aware of anything. No pain."

The document is believed to be located in the Royal Archives and constitutes a segment of Mr Hardman's recently published book titled "Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story."

According to the biography, it asserts that a securely locked red box containing two sealed letters was discovered at the bedside of the late Queen. One of the letters was addressed to then-Prince Charles, and the other was intended for Sir Edward.

Before her death, the King and Queen Camilla spent a private hour with her, while Princess Anne, a minister from a nearby church, and the late Queen's senior dresser took turns at her bedside, as per the newspaper.

Regarding the King's actions in those final hours, the Daily Mail reports that he contacted both of his sons, urging them to promptly travel to Scotland to bid their farewells.

According to the Daily Mail, the King, who had stepped out to collect mushrooms and clear his thoughts after visiting his mother, learned of her death while driving back to Balmoral. He pulled over, and for the first time, he was addressed as "Your Majesty," as described in the biography.