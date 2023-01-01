Viral Photo Pays Tribute To Celebrities And Notable Figures Who Died In 2022

The artwork has originally been created by a British artist named Chris Barker.

From film stars to world leaders to the Queen herself, the world lost a number of beloved and influential figures in 2022 who made their mark in the worlds of film, music, sports, and politics. Paying tribute to them, a picture has surfaced on social media sites showing hundreds of celebrities who died in 2022. More than 190 celebrities including Queen Elizabeth, Madeleine Albright, Shane Warne, Sidney Poitier, Robbie Coltrane, Olivia Newton-John, Ray Liotta, Coolio, Bob Saget, Taylor Hawkins, and Dame Deborah James have been featured in the image.

Queen Elizabeth's death in September was arguably the most high-profile death in 2022. The Queen died aged 96 on September 8, after 70 years on the throne, making her one of the world's longest-serving monarchs. One of the most shocking death was of 16-year-old Kailia Posey, who appeared in the reality TV show 'Toddlers and Tiaras' and is known as the face of the 'Grinning Girl' meme. She died by suicide.

In the final days of 2022, the world said goodbye to several beloved figures including Brazilian footballer Pele, British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and US television journalist Barbara Walters. On New Year's Eve, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at the age of 95.

A Reddit page called r/pics shared the image and captioned it as ''Year 2022 was ruthless. RIP.''

See the image here:

The artwork has been originally created by a British artist named Chris Barker. According to a Reuters report, the image is inspired by the cover art for The Beatles' 1967 album, ‘Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'.

Here is the original image and a list of all celebrities featured:

Incomplete key here. Sorry. Will update when I get a chance. #sgtpepper2022pic.twitter.com/brndB0O1dF — christhebarker (@christhebarker) December 31, 2022

Reacting to the image, one user wrote, ''Another year, another excellent @christhebarker collage tribute to those who left us this year. These always get me, as there are those you'd forgotten had gone, and some you didn't know. Taylor Hawkins sitting next to the drum is a nice touch. RIP all.''

Not just in 2022, the British artist produces such artwork every year, capturing the public figures who died during the year.

“I've been doing this since 2016. That was the year anyone who was nice or kind or creative or special decided it was time to leave before the bad stuff started. Or at least that's how it felt at the time. I've become a little bit desensitised to it over the years. I mean, I still try and keep the star's dignity and think of their loved ones and how it would make them feel to see it, but – let's face it – I make notes over the course of the year now rather than just waiting til November. It's a thing,” Mr Barker told Billboard in 2016.