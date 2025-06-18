TV Chef Anne Burrell, Known For Incredible Culinary Skills And Bold Personality, Dies At 55

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell, best known for hosting the TV show Worst Cooks in America, passed away on June 17, 2025, at her home in Brooklyn, New York, reported People magazine. She was 55. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Chef Anne was loved by fans and fellow members of the food industry - not just for her remarkable kitchen skills, but also for her boisterous personality, infectious enthusiasm, and signature laugh.

Expressing their grief, her family said in a statement, "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend - her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Food Network, an American cable channel that ran several of Anne's food shows, also mourned the loss of the remarkable chef. "We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent - teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss," Food Network said in a Facebook post.

Chef Robert Irvine, who worked with Chef Anne in 'Worst Cooks in America', penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. A part of it read, "I am stunned and deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Anne Burrell. Anne wasn't just a fiery chef. She was a radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered. From the very beginning on Worst Cooks in America, our friendly rivalry was fueled by mutual respect: I'd risk bleaching my hair; she'd risk losing hers. An epic wager that epitomized her unbeatable spirit. It was a wager I ultimately lost, but I couldn't imagine losing to a more fierce competitor."

Chef Stephanie Izard, best known as the first female chef to win Bravo's 'Top Chef', wrote on Instagram, "Such a vibrant personality and radiant smile and talent that will not be forgotten. @chefanneburrell you were a true inspiration for so many. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones."

Several other people from the food industry and fans shared their tribute on social media.

Culinary Journey Of Chef Anne Burrell

Chef Anne Burrell was born on September 21, 1969, in New York. Her mother's home-cooked meals and television icon Julia Child inspired her deep love and passion for cooking at an early age. She graduated from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in 1996.

Chef Anne had a special place in her heart for Italian cuisine. She completed apprenticeships at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners and developed a deeper understanding of Italian cooking.

After returning to New York, she worked at several acclaimed restaurants including Felidia under Lidia Bastianich and Savoy in Soho.

Eventually, she made her way to television and rose to fame after appearing on 'Iron Chef America', 'Chef Wanted', 'Chopped' and 'Worst Cooks in America'. In March 2025, Chef Anne appeared in the competition series 'House of Knives'.

Chef Anne also released two cookbooks: New York Times bestseller 'Cook Like a Rock Star' in 2011 and 'Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower' in 2013.

The Food Network chef is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton and his son, her mother and her two siblings.