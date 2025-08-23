CPI Leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, A Two-Time MP, Dies At 83

Veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and former Member of Parliament, Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, died on Friday night at the age of 83. Mr Reddy, a towering figure in Left politics, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad for age-related ailments.

Born on March 25, 1942, in Kondravpally village of Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy's political journey began in his early years. He was drawn to left-wing ideology and played an active role in student movements, leading an agitation for basic amenities in schools in Kurnool when he was just 15.

Mr Reddy was a two-time Member of Parliament, representing the Nalgonda constituency in the 12th (1998-1999) and 14th (2004-2009) Lok Sabha. During his time in Parliament, he was a vocal advocate for workers' rights, social justice, and the well-being of farmers and marginalised communities.

He was also known for his efforts to expose government corruption.

From 2012 to 2019, he served as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India, a position he held for three terms. Throughout his career, he was at the forefront of numerous mass struggles and was widely respected for his commitment to his principles and his simple, unassuming lifestyle.

Mr Reddy is survived by his wife, Dr B V Vijaya Lakshmi, and his two sons.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, among others, expressed their grief and paid tribute to his significant contributions to Indian politics and society.