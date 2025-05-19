Meghan Markle Lashed Out At Caterer Over Vegan Wedding Menu: Book

Meghan Markle allegedly lashed out at a caterer over a vegan dish during her wedding preparations in 2018, forcing Queen Elizabeth II to intervene, a royal biographer has revealed.

Katie Nicholl, in her book The New Royals' claimed the incident occurred at Windsor Castle during a menu tasting session, where the Duchess of Sussex got upset after she tasted egg in a dish, which was supposed to be vegan and macrobiotic, The NY Post reported.

Queen Elizabeth II had to step in after she heard Meghan yelling at one of the staff members. According to the book, the Queen said, "Meghan, in this family we don't speak to people like that."

Speaking to Best Health Magazine in 2015, Meghan said, "I'm conscious of what I eat. I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends."

The 43-year-old previously said she purposely ate more plant-based food, but in September 2019, she told British Vogue she was not a strict vegan.

She said, "So, over a casual lunch of chicken tacos and my ever-burgeoning bump, I asked Michelle [Obama] if she would help me with this secret project."

Meghan shared that she has made some changes to her diet and now eats meat.

On Valentine's Day this year, Meghan posted a photo on Instagram with her husband, Prince Harry, saying, "I will eat burgers and fries and fish and chips with you forever."

In 2024, The Hollywood Reporter described Meghan Markle's leadership style as that of a "dictator" who instilled anxiety in her staff members.

It claimed that she has intimidated staff members to the next level, which has made people cry.