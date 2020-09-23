Five Tiger Cubs Born In Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve

Five cubs born at Panna Tiger Reserve (representational image)

Two tigresses have given birth to five cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve, taking the total number of striped animals in the sanctuary to 58, an official said on Wednesday. The cubs were born in the last couple of months, but forest officials came to know about it recently, Panna Tiger Reserve's field director, KS Bhadoria said.

"We recently captured pictures of tigress P-141, who gave birth to two cubs. The tigress has been spotted with the cubs in Dhundhua Seha area. The cubs are now around two-and-a-half-months-old," he said.

Besides, another tigress P-222 has given birth to three cubs, who are now around one-month-old, Mr Bhadoria added. "Tigress P-222 has kept the cubs hidden, but our staff spotted them. We are also not disturbing them," the official said.

According to the senior officer, the number of tigers at the Panna Tiger Reserve has been rising steadily. "At present, there are 42 adult tigers and 16 cubs in the reserve," he said.