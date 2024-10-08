Tigress Gives Birth To 4 Cubs In Panna Tiger Reserve

Tourists can enjoy sighting the tigress during this season

A tigress has given birth to four cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR), taking the number of big cats in the reserve to 90, an official said.

The tigress, P-141, was pregnant at the end of the previous tourist season (in July), PTR's field director Anjana Suchita Tirkey told reporters on Monday.

It is a matter of happiness that the reserve management got a picture of tigress P-141 along with four cubs two days back, she said.

Tourists can enjoy sighting the tigress during this season, the official said.

The number of tigers is now likely to have increased to 90 in the Panna Tiger Reserve, she said.

The tiger reserves and national parks remain closed from July 1 to September 30 for the annual monsoon.

