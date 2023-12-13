Forest Officer's Video Highlights Amazing 'Conservation Success' Story Of Panna Tiger Reserve

As of 2023, there are around 3,167 tigers in India

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who regularly shares interesting facts about wildlife, shared a heartwarming video hailing the success story of tiger conservation at Panna Tiger Reserve. Notably, the reserve which is located on Vindhya Hill in northern Madhya Pradesh, is a critical tiger habitat with a fragile dry deciduous forest. Mr. Kaswan noted how there was a time when there were no tigers in the reserve, but they are now growing in numbers.

''From zero #tiger to scene like these. Panna Tiger Reserve is a real #conservation success story. Just a family of tigers roaming around,'' he wrote while sharing a video of a family of tigers. In the 41-second clip, five majestic big cats are seen roaming freely in their natural habitat.

VC @PannaTigerResrv

In February 2009, there were no tigers left in the Panna Tiger Reserve. A reintroduction programme was started in March of that year when two tigresses, T1 and T2, were translocated to the reserve from the Bandhavgarh and Kanha tiger reserves. According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, there are 23 tigers in Panna as of now, consisting of 5 founder tigers and 18 adult/sub-adult/cubs.

Internet users loved the video and hailed the tiger reserve's inspiring transformation. Others were thrilled and mesmerised to see the beautiful sight. One user wrote, ''This thriving tiger family in Panna Tiger Reserve is a true testament to the power of #conservation efforts and the dedication of those working to protect beautiful wildlife! ''

Another commented, ''This is amazing - never seen these many tigers together. What a rare sight.''

A third added, ''From around 35 tigers to a flawless zero, and now around 60 tigers with 15 cubs!! Panna TR is an amazing success story of tiger conservation in the country. It is a saga of the Panna management's foresightedness, determination, sincerity, and hard work.''

A fourth said, ''Conservation Success incredible to witness the transformation from zero tigers to such a thriving scene at Panna Tiger Reserve! testament to dedicated conservation efforts.''

Madhya Pradesh has many tiger reserves including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, Panna, and Sanjay Dubri.