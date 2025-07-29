International Tiger Day 2025: Home To 3,682 Tigers, India Now Global Leader In Tiger Conservation

India has achieved remarkable success in tiger conservation, and it's home to 3,682 large cats, Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

On his X account, Mr Yadav said that India emerged as a global leader in tiger conservation with 58 reserves dedicated to the magnificent creature. He added that tiger conservation was not just about saving the species; the rising numbers also symbolised the health of the forests they inhabit.

Mr Yadav also urged the public to pledge to protect our tigers and their ecosystems, which also support livelihood opportunities for local communities. "Let the roars grow louder," he wrote.

The Union Minister also shared a video in which PM Narendra Modi said, "India has not only saved its tigers but has also created a thriving ecosystem for them. Across the country, many communities worship the tiger, and in several tribal cultures, the tiger is regarded as a brother."

India has shown remarkable success in tiger conservation. With 58 reserves and 3,682 tigers, we have emerged as an example for the world in tiger conservation. Tiger conservation is not just about saving the species. Their rising numbers also… pic.twitter.com/iBx3SFD1UE — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) July 29, 2025

The video further explains India's tiger conservation efforts. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, India is not just saving tigers; we are setting an example for the world. With 58 tiger reserves and rising numbers, India leads the global conservation mission. Tiger numbers have increased from 1411 to 3682, a result of strong governance and active public participation," it said.

The clip concludes by highlighting India's success in tiger conservation. India's tiger success story reflects our clear vision and commitment to conservation. We are creating a balance between environment, economy and ecology."

"A stronger tiger population is a sign of a stronger, greener India. This International Tiger Day, we celebrate a national achievement powered by strong leadership and collective will," he added.

International Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29. The day aims to unite all tiger range countries in an effort to enhance their conservation and management worldwide. This year, the theme is "Securing the future of Tigers with Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities at the heart."