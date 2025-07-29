Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

"World's 3rd Highest Density": Assam Chief Minister On International Tiger Day

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the state, with its rich biodiversity and iconic tiger reserves like Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Nameri, leads the way in tiger conservation.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"World's 3rd Highest Density": Assam Chief Minister On International Tiger Day
On International Tiger Day he said Assam is not just protecting tigers, Its reclaiming their kingdom
Guwahati:

Assam has expanded its wildlife reserves by taking action against encroachment, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday, noting that the state has the world's third-highest tiger density.

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Mr Sarma said Assam is not just protecting tigers, it is reclaiming their kingdom.

"With the world's 3rd highest tiger density, expanded reserves and bold action against encroachment, the striped beasts of Assam continue to roam with power and pride," he posted on X.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the state, with its rich biodiversity and iconic tiger reserves like Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Nameri, leads the way in tiger conservation.

"Through strict anti-poaching measures, habitat restoration, and involvement of local stakeholders, Assam ensures the tiger's roar continues to echo through its wild landscapes," he said. 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Himanta Biswa Sarma, International Tiger Day 2025, Assam Tiger Density
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com