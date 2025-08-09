'Senior Cop Tried To Frame Himanta Sarma Last Year': Jharkhand BJP Chief

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi has alleged a conspiracy was hatched during the assembly election last year by a senior police officer to "frame" Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mr Sarma was the BJP in-charge of Jharkhand for the assembly election.

Mr Marandi, who is also Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, made the huge allegation in a post on X.

"During the Jharkhand assembly elections, which senior police officer from Jharkhand paid someone twice to send them to Delhi and Guwahati (Assam) in an attempt to frame Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ji in a conspiracy? This will soon be revealed with evidence," the Jharkhand BJP chief alleged.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, were all these despicable acts happening with your knowledge or without it?" Mr Marandi said.

"You should come forward and clarify this. Hemant ji, don't you think that an officer who, driven by greed for position and money, dares to commit such a vile act and conspiracy against someone holding a prestigious high office in the country, could, in bad times, do something equally despicable and dirty against you for their own benefit?" the Jharkhand BJP chief said.

"By the way, let me tell you that at one time, these same people had taken on the 'task' of compiling a detailed account of your activities, complete with documents, and sending or arranging to send over a hundred signed and anonymous complaint letters against you to various places, using both right and left hands.

"It would be better if you had your own agencies thoroughly investigate this matter. And if you still lack information, contact us personally to see and understand all of this with your own eyes. It's possible that seeing all this might open your eyes and make it easier for you to identify the snakes in your sleeve," Mr Marandi added.

झारखंड में विधानसभा चुनाव के वक्त झारखंड के किस सीनियर पुलिस अधिकारी ने असम के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @Himantabiswa जी को षडयंत्र कर फँसाने का प्रयास करने लिये किसको दो-दो बार पैसे देकर दिल्ली और गुवाहाटी (असम ) भेजा था? इसका खुलासा भी प्रमाण के साथ बहुत जल्द होगा।



मुख्यमंत्री... — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) August 9, 2025

Reacting to the post by Mr Marandi, Mr Sarma said he remembered something that seemed suspicious when he was in Jharkhand during the election.

"Two women came to my office and tried to talk to me. I suspected something and sent them back in the manner they should be sent back. This morning, former chief minister Babulal Marandi said there was a move to frame me," the Assam chief minister said.

"I will talk to Marandi in this regard. I do not have personal rivalry with anyone. However, there may be some political rivalry," Mr Sarma added.