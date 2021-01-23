First Meeting Of Core BJP Group To Be Held In Rajasthan Tomorrow

The meeting comes amid reports of factionalism within the Bharatiya Janata Party. (Representational)

The first meeting of a newly formed 16-member core group of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been formed amid reports of factionalism within the party, will be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday, a party leader said today.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, national vice-president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Rajya Sabha MP Om Mathur, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Kailash Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Deputy LoP Rajendra Rathore are part of the group among other leaders.

"The first meeting of the group will be held on Sunday during which organisational issues will be discussed," state general secretary Bhajanlal Sharma said.

Sources said among other issues likely to be discussed at the meeting are the results of panchayat and civic body elections and the party's performance, how to raise awareness on the Centre's new farm laws, strategy for the upcoming assembly bypolls and issues to be raised during the budget sessions of the assembly.

National general secretary and state in charge Arun Singh will also be present in the meeting.