Fatal Gujarat Road Pit Accidents Trigger Police Action Against Contractor

The Khavda Police have taken legal action by filing an FIR against a construction contractor following a series of fatal accidents on the Daddar-Sadhara road in Bhuj.

The move comes after three people lost their lives due to a deep pit excavated for a culvert that was allegedly left completely unguarded in the middle of the road.

The police action follows what officials described as a total lack of safety measures at the construction site, where the contractor allegedly failed to install signboards, diversion markers, or physical barriers.

According to the FIR accessed by NDTV, the contractor's failure to follow safety regulations turned the stretch into a death trap. Instead of proper barricading, only a small sand embankment had been placed, which failed to stop a Swift car from plunging into the pit.

The incident led to the immediate death of Nurbai Juma Sama and the subsequent death of her daughter, Rehanaben, leaving Rehanaben's four-day-old son without a mother on Mother's Day.

The FIR further noted that the incident was not an isolated lapse. Just a day before the car crash, a motorcyclist died after hitting the same poorly marked embankment near the pit.

Several others, including motorcyclists Ibrahim Husen Sama and Rasid Sumar, also sustained serious head injuries at the site.

By filing the FIR, police have sought to address what they described as repeated violations of safety norms by contractors in Kutch and ensure accountability for negligence that endangers lives.

Authorities have registered the case under Sections 105, 110 and 125(A)(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against the contractor and any others found responsible during the investigation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway by Police Inspector M.B. Chavda and UHC Ashokbhai Desai of the Khavda Police Station.