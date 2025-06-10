"Huge Blessing": Farooq Abdullah Takes A Ride In Vande Bharat From Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah took a ride on the Vande Bharat train from Nowgam Railway Station in Srinagar to Katra.

Nowgam Railway Station is a crucial part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project, connecting Kashmir to Jammu area and the rest of India.

Speaking to reporters, Farooq Abdullah expressed his happiness and termed this train as "a huge blessing" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the train will benefit the people of J-K and tourists a lot.

The National Conference chief said, "I am very happy that I am travelling on this train to Katra. This is a huge blessing for us and is going to benefit tourists a lot. It is difficult to travel by road, and prices for air travel are extremely high. This train is going to benefit us a lot."

The two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, directly connecting the Jammu division with Kashmir, were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6.

The new Vande Bharat Express train will take just about three hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing travel time by two to three hours.

These trains have been specially designed to operate in the cold climatic conditions of the Kashmir Valley.

The train will run through the Anji Khad Bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, which is the highest railway arch bridge in the world.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge - 'Chenab Railway Bridge' and India's first cable-stayed 'Anji Bridge' in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. This marks a major milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's railway connectivity.

The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated 359 metres above the river, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions. A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.

All these projects are part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

The USBRL project is 272 kilometres long, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

