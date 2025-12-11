Explained: Why Delhi NCR Is Not Experiencing The Signature Winter Cold Wave

A third of December has already passed, but the intense winter chill has not yet arrived in the Delhi-NCR region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) released data on Thursday showing that the maximum temperature at Lodhi Road between Wednesday and Thursday morning (8:30 AM) was 25.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2.4 degrees Celsius above average. The minimum temperature was also 8.6 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees Celsius above average.

This warmer-than-usual trend has continued throughout Delhi-NCR this month and is forecast to continue for the next week.

Dr Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, told NDTV, "The increase in cold weather depends on Western Disturbances, as these bring dry, cold northwesterly winds to Delhi and parts of Northwest India. There has been no active Western Disturbance this season so far, which is why a cold wave has not yet been recorded in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas."

According to the IMD forecast, a western disturbance is expected on December 13th, but it will be weak. It is only expected to bring rain to some parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Naresh Kumar projects that the minimum temperature in Delhi may rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next week, making the weather even more pleasant. The minimum night temperature is expected to rise to 9-10 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department said in its latest report on Thursday that the minimum temperature remained below 5 degrees Celsius at several places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad during the last 24 hours.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed at some places in West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. Cold wave conditions also prevailed at isolated places in Punjab, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, and Telangana.

In fact, cold wave conditions have prevailed in Western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha for the past six days, but Delhi-NCR will have to wait for the true winter chill.