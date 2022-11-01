Encounter Breaks Out In Kashmir's Anantnag: Police

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

"Encounter has started at Semthan #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a spokesman of Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.

