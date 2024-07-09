Encounter Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Doda District

Security forces have engaged terrorists in a forested area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Officials said the encounter broke after intelligence about the presence of two-three terrorists in the upper reaches of the district's Goli-Gadi forest. The terrorists have been pinned down.

This comes a day after five soldiers were killed, and five others injured, in Kathua district, about 200 km away, after a coordinated terror strike on two military trucks carrying at least a dozen troops.

It is unlikely, sources said, the terrorists trapped in Doda were involved in Monday's attack.

The Kathua attack was the second on the Army in the preceding 48 hours; on Sunday terrorists attacked a military camp in Rajouri. One soldier was injured but the attack was repulsed.

There are reports over 60 foreign terrorists - trained in jungle warfare - may be operating in the Jammu region alone, even as the shadow of fear has spread across all 10 districts of the province.

Over the last 32 months 44 soldiers have been killed in the Jammu region, which was believed to be free from terrorism. However, in most case the terrorists escape without suffering casualties.

India has vowed to avenge the Kathua attack.

Without naming Pakistan, the Defence Ministry said 'evil forces' will be defeated.

"Fight Against Terror In Last Stage"

Last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament the fight against terrorism in J&K is in its last stage, and that a multi-pronged strategy had been adopted to destroy the remaining network.

"Our fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, in a way, is in last stage, last leg. We are moving with a multi-pronged strategy to eliminate the remaining terror network there," PM Modi had said.

