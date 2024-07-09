Kathua Terror Attack Saw Strike On 2 Trucks, Armour-Piercing Bullets Used

The terrorists targeted the trucks, which were 500 metres apart, with grenades.

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Monday afternoon, in which five soldiers were killed and five others injured, was a coordinated strike on two trucks carrying at least 12 troops.

The terrorists targeted the trucks, which were around 500 metres apart, with grenades and, in worrying signs, used armour-piercing bullets (i.e., those tipped with hardened steel) and an M4 assault rifle.

Senior cops - including Director-General of Police RR Swain, J&K's senior-most officer - and high-ranking Army officials met in Kathua today to review the situation and response to the attack.

A security blanket and search op remain in force in the area but, so far, there is no clue about who the terrorists were or what group they might represent.

Over the last 32 months 44 soldiers have been killed in the Jammu region, which was believed to be free from terrorism. After almost every attack, the terrorists manage to escape without any casualty.

The Kathua attack was the second on the Army in the past two day; on Sunday, they attacked an Army camp in Rajouri. One soldier was injured but the attack was repulsed.

There are reports over 60 foreign terrorists - trained in jungle warfare - may be operating in the Jammu region alone, even as the shadow of fear has spread across all 10 districts of the province.

After twin attacks in Rajouri (in November and December), the Army said the foreign terrorists may have been trained in different countries, like Afghanistan and Pakistan. Besides state-of-the-art weapons, they are equipped with mini-satellite comm systems that are difficult to intercept.

"Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered & their sacrifice will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind the attack".

India has vowed to avenge the Kathua attack.

Without naming Pakistan, the Defense Ministry said 'evil forces' will be defeated.

"Fight Against Terror In Last Stage"

Last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament the fight against terrorism in J&K is in its last stage, and that a multi-pronged strategy had been adopted to destroy the remaining network.

"Our fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, in a way, is in last stage, last leg. We are moving with a multi-pronged strategy to eliminate the remaining terror network there," PM Modi had said.

