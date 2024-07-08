Army Vehicles Attacked By Terrorists In J&K's Kathua, Second Attack In 2 Days

Army vehicles have been attacked by terrorists - the second strike in as many days - in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, which borders Punjab's Pathankot. One solider has been injured.

The initial attack has been fought off and an encounter is underway.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot.

Today's attack comes 24 hours after six terrorists were killed across two separate encounters in J&K's Kulgam district. The encounters, which began on Saturday, also claimed the lives of two soldiers, including a para-trooper, while another soldier sustained injuries, police told NDTV.

The first encounter took place in Modergam village when security forces, comprising the CRPF or Central Reserve Police Force, the Army, and local police, launched a search op based on intelligence about terrorist presence. In the initial exchange of gunfire, a para-trooper was fatally wounded.

The operation escalated into a full-scale assault on a target house where terrorists took shelter. By late Saturday night, security forces destroyed the house and recovered the body of two terrorists.

Simultaneously, another fierce gun battle unfolded in Kulgam's Frisal area. Drone footage revealed the bodies of four terrorists after a long firefight. One soldier was killed and another injured in this fight.

The four shot dead in Frisal were identified as Yawar Bashir Dar, Zahid Ahmad Dar, Tawheed Ahmad Rather and Shakeel ah Wani. The two in Madergam were identified as Faisal and Adil.

Para Commando and Lance Naik Pradeep Nain was killed in action in Modergam, while Havaldar Raj Kumar of 1 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in action in the Frisal area.

In a separate incident in the Rajouri district, there were reports of firing near an army camp. One soldier was injured, and although initial reports suggested an attempted overnight terror attack on the Manjakote army camp, the army has yet to confirm these details.

On Sunday, security agency sources said a Pakistan-based operative of the Resistance Front, a unit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, was behind this spike in terror activities in J&K.

Idenitifed as Saifullah Sajid Jatt, from Shangamanga village in Kasur district of Pakistan's Punjab, the NIA has said he is a "hardcore terrorist" and placed a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

J&K has witnessed a string of terror attacks over the past couple of months.

Last month, terrorists opened fire at a bus in which pilgrims were travelling. The bus fell into a gorge in Reasi district and nine people were killed. Days later, two armed terrorists entered a village and opened fire. Security forces arrived and, in the gunfight that followed, a CRPF personnel was killed.

The terrorists were shot dead.

Last month three terrorists were killed after a fierce gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Gandoh area of Doda district in J&K, the police said. These terrorists were believed to have been involved in recent attacks on the Army and the police in the Kashmir Valley.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including US-made M4 carbines, were recovered.

"Fight Against Terror In Last Stage"

Last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament the fight against terrorism in J&K is in its last stage, and that a multi-pronged strategy had been adopted to destroy the remaining network.

"Our fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, in a way, is in last stage, last leg. We are moving with a multi-pronged strategy to eliminate the remaining terror network there," PM Modi had said.

