Video: 4 Terrorists Killed In J&K Hid In 'Bunker' With Entry From Fake Cupboard

The fake cupboard that opens into a hidden bunker

Four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists who were shot dead in an encounter on Saturday night at Chinnigam used to stay in a hideout at Chinnigam Frisal in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"They had created a bunker inside an almirah," said an official, adding the involvement of locals for sheltering the terrorists is being investigated.

Two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in action in the operation, while a total of six Hizbul terrorists were shot dead in separate encounters in south Kashmir's Kulgam.

"In the first encounter in Madergam, a soldier was killed in action. In the second encounter in Chinigam in Kulgam, four terrorists were shot dead. A soldier was also killed in action," Inspector General of Police VK Birdi told NDTV.

According to him, all the killed terrorists were affiliated to the Hizbul Mujahideen. "One of them was the local commander of the Hizbul," he said.

The four terrorists shot dead in Chinigam have been identified as Yawar Bashir Dar, Zahid Ahmad Dar, Tawheed Ahmad Rather and Shakeel ah Wani. The two killed in Madergam have been identified as Faisal and Adil.

Para commando and Lance Naik Pradeep Nain was killed in action in Modergam; Havaldar Raj Kumar of 1 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in action in Chanigam village in Frisal area.

Although both encounters were reported from the interiors of Kulgam, security officials have reviewed the situation in view of the Amarnath yatra.

"The encounter sites were in the interiors of Kulgam and were away from the national highway. The police and other agencies are keeping a close watch. This success is a result of that," an official said.