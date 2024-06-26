1 Terrorist Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In J&K's Doda

One terrorist was killed after a fierce gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in Gandoh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Two other terrorists are still engaged in the gunfight, police said.

The terrorists are believed to be involved in recent attacks on the army and police in the Valley. “One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter,” said Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police J&K.

He added that the police received information about the presence of three terrorists when they launched a search operation this morning. In the last week, operations to flush out terrorists have intensified in Doda and Rajouri, Poonch regions following a series of terrorist attacks.

On June 11, an army camp was attacked in which five soldiers and a special police officer were injured. In another incident, terrorists attacked a police camp and injured one policeman.

The attacks led to a massive security revamp and security forces started coordinated operations to track down terrorists and their local collaborators. Police sources say three locals who allegedly provided food and shelter to terrorists have been arrested.