After Twin Encounters, Reports Of Firing Near Army Camp In J&K's Rajouri

Five terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounters, which began on Saturday, also claimed the lives of two soldiers, including a para-trooper, while another soldier sustained injuries, according to local police reports. In a separate incident in Rajouri district, there were reports of firing near an army camp. One soldier was injured, and initial reports suggest an attempted overnight terror attack on the Manjakote army camp.

The first encounter took place in Modergam village when security forces, comprising the CRPF, Army, and local police, launched a search operation based on intelligence about terrorist presence. During the initial exchange of gunfire, a para-trooper was fatally wounded. The operation escalated into a full-scale assault on a target house where the terrorists had taken shelter. By late Saturday night, security forces had destroyed the house, recovering the body of one terrorist this morning.

Simultaneously, another fierce gun battle unfolded in the Frisal area of Kulgam. Drone footage revealed the bodies of four terrorists after a protracted firefight. One army soldier was killed and another injured in this confrontation. The heavy fire from the target site prevented immediate retrieval of the terrorists' bodies. Authorities suspect that two more terrorists remain concealed at the encounter site, which continues to be tightly cordoned off.

In a separate incident in the Rajouri district, there were reports of firing near an army camp. One soldier was injured, and although initial reports suggested an attempted overnight terror attack on the Manjakote army camp, the army has yet to confirm these details.