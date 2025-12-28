'Nothing To Fear With Army On Our Side': J&K Villagers On Winter Ops

As the snow-bound mountains of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Doda transform into a battleground, the Indian Army has launched a decisive winter campaign to eradicate terrorism in the region.

With a multi-pronged strategy, the army aims to flush out Pakistani terrorists hiding in the harsh terrain, bringing an end to their nefarious activities.

The operation, spearheaded by 11 Rashtriya Rifles and other units along with the police, has led terror commanders to flee. Terror commanders like Jaish-e-Mohammed's Saifullah, Adil, and Hizbul's Jehangir Saroori have been forced to go deeper into hiding.

For years, these terrorists have exploited the region's rugged landscape, but the army's relentless pursuit has left them with no escape.

Villagers, once coerced into providing food and shelter, are turning the tables. Empowered by the army's messages of reassurance, "11 RR ka hai saath, darne ki kya baat. Antakvaad ko mitao, aur tarakki ki raah apnao (there's nothing to fear with 11 RR by your side. Wipe out terror and pave the way for progress)."

These messages painted on walls of several houses in far flung villages generated confidence among locals and they are now coming forward with crucial information, helping the army pinpoint terrorist hideouts.

As the Chillai Kalan phase sets in, the army has defied conventional wisdom, intensifying operations despite sub-zero temperatures, thick vegetation and snowfall in upper reaches. Temporary bases and surveillance posts dot the snow-covered landscape, maintaining unrelenting pressure on terrorist sanctuaries.

In Chas, Dhar, Horna, and other villages, thorough search operations are underway, with another ongoing in Sarwan and Seojdhar. Over 2,000 troops, aided by surveillance drones, thermal imaging, and ground sensors, are working in tandem with local police, CRPF, and Village Defence Guards (VDG) to detect and neutralize the enemy.

The army's doctrine is clear: surveillance, swift operations, and return to surveillance.

This cycle aims to prevent regrouping and fresh infiltration, sending a strong message that harsh winter weather won't shield Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

As the final countdown begins, the days of terrorists operating in Kishtwar and Doda are numbered, army sources said. With villagers supporting the army and technology aiding the army's efforts, the tide is turning and the army is poised to triumph over terror, restoring peace to the region, they said.