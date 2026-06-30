Elderly Cyclist Knocked Down By Man Hanging From Speeding Auto, Video Sparks Outrage

An elderly cyclist was knocked onto a busy highway after a man hanging out of a speeding auto-rickshaw collided with him while apparently filming a social media reel. The incident, captured on a biker's dashcam, has gone viral and sparked widespread outrage over the growing trend of dangerous stunts for online fame. The exact location of the incident has not been officially confirmed.

The footage shows a young man leaning dangerously far out of a moving auto-rickshaw, swinging and dancing as someone inside appears to record him. Moments later, the stunt goes horribly wrong when he slams into an elderly cyclist riding along the side of the road, sending the man and his bicycle crashing onto the highway.

Despite the collision, neither the stuntman nor the auto-rickshaw driver stopped to check on the cyclist. The vehicle continued speeding away, leaving the injured man on the road in what many online have described as a hit-and-run.

The biker whose dashcam recorded the incident immediately brought his motorcycle to a stop. He rushed to help the elderly cyclist, lifting the bicycle that had pinned him down before helping him back onto his feet. Several passersby also joined in to assist the visibly shaken man.

The video has triggered strong reactions on social media, with users condemning the reckless pursuit of viral content at the cost of public safety. Many have demanded strict action against both the stuntman and the auto-rickshaw driver, with some calling for charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for endangering lives through dangerous behaviour.

One user wrote, "These reckless reel-makers are a total public nuisance, risking innocent lives just for cheap social media views. The police must take the strictest action against them to clean up our roads and teach these idiots a permanent lesson."

Another commented, "These days, there's no limit to nonsense anymore. Reels have completely wrecked life. We used to do our own stuff until now, but now we're doing others'.. Legal action is necessary against such lunatics."

A third said, "Excessive stunt performances end just like this. In today's time, people deliberately put their lives at risk just to upload videos on social media." A fourth added, "This ghost of Reels is increasingly becoming the enemy of people's lives, and putting an elderly person's life at stake for just a handful of likes is utterly shameful."