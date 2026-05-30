Woman Quits IT Office Job, Earns Rs 60,000 A Month Driving An Auto

A woman who once worked in the IT sector has chosen a very different career path. Feeling overwhelmed by the pressure and long hours of her office job, she decided to leave the industry and start driving an auto-rickshaw.

According to reports, she found her previous role stressful and struggled to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life. Looking for a change, she took up auto-rickshaw driving and began working on her own schedule.

The decision surprised many people, but it has worked well for her. She now earns about Rs 60,000 a month and says she is much happier than before. The flexibility of the job allows her to manage her time better and enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle.

Her story has attracted attention online, with many people praising her courage to leave a conventional career and choose a profession that gives her greater satisfaction and peace of mind.

After watching the reel, one user remarked in awe that even after 18 years in IT, they are still enduring endless meetings that could have been emails, "quick calls" stretching into hours, and late-night production issues-highlighting the level of patience and emotional resilience they've built over time.

Another user speculated that she must have accumulated a bank balance ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore. A third commenter appreciated her desire for a simple and happy life, noting that ultimately everyone seeks peace ("nimaadhi") and wishing her well for the future.

Drawing a parallel, a fourth user shared a story from Uttar Pradesh about a man who left his job to drive an auto-rickshaw; over 15 years, he expanded his business to own five Bharat trucks and reportedly amassed Rs 5 crore-yet still continues to drive the auto, leaving even a TV anchor surprised at his humility.