Reddit User Praises Auto Driver's Honesty After He Returns Extra Rs 5

A Reddit user shared a heartwarming encounter with an auto-rickshaw driver in Kalyan whose honesty left a lasting impression. Despite appearing to struggle financially and driving a worn-out vehicle, the driver refused to accept even Rs 5 more than the actual fare.

Taking to Reddit, the Reddit user recalled travelling to Kalyan Station in a shared auto. The Reddit user noticed that the driver was charging passengers according to the prescribed fare instead of asking for extra money.

The Reddit user wrote that the fare was Rs 15 when the driver took four passengers and Rs 20 when there were only three passengers. The Reddit user added that most auto drivers did not follow this and charged Rs 20 even when they had four passengers.

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The driver charged each passenger only Rs 15 for the four-seater ride. Impressed by his honesty, the Reddit user handed him Rs 20 and asked him to keep the change. However, the driver immediately returned Rs 5.

The condition of the auto-rickshaw made the encounter more moving for the Reddit user. The vehicle appeared worn out, and its windscreen wiper was not working despite heavy rain.

The Reddit user wrote that it was raining heavily and the driver's wiper was not functioning, so he had to keep clearing the windshield with his hand.

Reflecting on the encounter, the Reddit user said that seeing someone so honest and principled struggling like that made the Reddit user wonder why good people often seemed to suffer the most. The Reddit user added that it looked like the driver was barely earning enough to get by, yet he chose integrity over making a few extra rupees.

The Reddit user said that the incident honestly made the Reddit user sad and asked others what they thought about whether honesty came at a cost in today's world.

Social Media Reaction

The post garnered several reactions, with users appreciating the driver for refusing to compromise on his principles despite his circumstances.

One user commented, "Kudos to his honesty, I really wish the world had more such people."

Another user noted, "An honest person sleeps peacefully."